Gov. Gavin Newsom to Share State's Fire Season Preparations

The governor will speak from Fresno County at 12:45 p.m. Thursday after a tour of wildfire preparedness work

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Ahead of California’s peak wildfire season, Gov. Gavin Newsom is slated to highlight on Thursday methods that are being taken to respond accordingly.

After he finishes a tour of wildfire preparedness work in Fresno County, Newsom will share response efforts that have been put in place to prepare for the height of this year’s fire season.

Newsom’s speech comes on the heels of Northern California fire experts’ warning of a potentially grim fire season this year. They have been sampling moisture in plants to determine the potential risk for this year's wildfires and it’s not looking very optimistic.

In preparation of what could be a particularly difficult wildfire season peak, the governor announced last month that 1,399 firefighters will be hired this year. Roughly $80.74 million in emergency funds are being used for the hiring spree.

“We aren't just waiting for the next crisis to hit — this funding will support our heroic firefighters to save lives as they work to prevent and tackle destructive wildfires,” Newsom said in a statement.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

