Gov. Gavin Newsom Slated to Visit San Diego This Weekend

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, is scheduled to visit San Diego this weekend as part of a tour of the state in which he is expected to make policy announcements, his office said this week.

On Sunday, Newsom is slated to discuss what his office described as “mental health care reform.” Details on what the policy will entail or what he will share in his speech have not been revealed, but what is known is that he’s scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. in America’s Finest City at a still-unannounced location

Newsom’s San Diego appearance will mark his last stop on a four-city tour of the Golden State. On Thursday, he appeared in Sacramento to kick off the tour and announced new efforts to address the homeless crisis on the state level.

California will spend roughly $30 million to build 1,200 tiny homes to house unsheltered Californians. San Diego is going to get 150 of the homes, while Los Angeles will get 500, 350 are planned for Sacramento, and another 200 will end up in San Jose.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Before Newsom arrives in San Diego, he’ll make a stop in the Bay Area on Friday and in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was last in town earlier this month visiting the North Park Library for National Reading Day.