Gov. Gavin Newsom Expected to Lift Stay-At-Home Order

Restaurants are one of the businesses hit hardest by the Governor’s Regional Stay-At-Home order.

That order went into effect nearly two months ago, triggered by an increase in COVID-19 patients requiring beds in ICU'S, ICU’s that were nearing capacity in California hospitals.

Even at a local strip mall, the economic impact of the Stay-at-Home order can be seen. Some restaurants are closed while others are only offering take-out.

Imagine the reaction to a tweet from San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond saying he heard the Governor is going to lift the Stay-at-Home Order for Southern California tomorrow.

NBC 7 reached out to the Supervisor for an interview, but were told he was not available.

NBC 7 also reached out to the Governor and the California Department of Public Health and were sent this statement:

“We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and will provide an update tomorrow.”

One promising number is that in San Diego County there has been an 8% decrease in hospitalizations in the last week.

Adding to that, while California is far behind in vaccinations, tens of thousands of people in San Diego have been vaccinated so far.

But some have been critical of the governor and about the lack of transparency about the metrics being used to restrict certain businesses.

The Governor’s announcement is expected on Monday.