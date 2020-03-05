MLB

Gore Debuts, Padres Win Again

Padres top prospect appears in 1st Cactus League game

By Derek Togerson

MacKenzie Gore was with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2019.. He’ll probably be at Petco Park some time in 2020. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Padres beat the Mariners 3-0 in Peoria to run their Cactus League record to 10-2 (which breaks down as 0-2 against Kansas City and 10-0 against all teams not from Kansas City). But the most exciting part of the day was the bottom of the 7th inning.

MacKenzie Gore, the Padres top prospect and the #1 pitching prospect in all of baseball, made his Spring Training debut against another team. He got three soft outs on eight pitches, teasing Padres fans with the talent that multiple talent evaluators have compared to Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw.

(OK yes I got a little excited)

But the stuff is real. Gore is probably going to start the year with Triple-A El Paso but not because of a lack of talent. The Padres simply have, for the first time in a long time, enough options in the starting rotation and don't need to rush the ultra-talented lefty to the bigs.

Local

International Women's Day 56 mins ago

Janitors March to Demand an End to Night Shift Sexual Violence, ‘New Deal’

flu season 1 hour ago

Total Influenza Deaths Passes Last Year’s Total: HHSA

One of them is Dinelson Lamet, who started against Seattle and tossed 3.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts. Lamet is in the mix with Chris Paddack and Garrett Richards to be San Diego's Opening Day starter.

The big blow on offense came from Valhalla High School alum Greg Garcia, who ripped a 2-run home run in the 6th inning. On Friday the Padres have a night game in Peoria against the Rangers. Zach Davies gets another start against Corey Kluber.

This article tagged under:

MLBPadresSpring TrainingCactus LeagueMacKenzie Gore
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us