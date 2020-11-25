Goodbye, Bledsoe: NBC 7 News Today Anchor Greg Bledsoe Says Farewell

A familiar face on NBC 7 News Today signed off for the final time Wednesday: Morning anchor Greg Bledsoe.

After working for NBC 7 for 19 years and one month, Bledsoe’s last day on the air was Nov. 25.

“I’m stepping away from news for a little family adventure, but I’m really going to miss this place and the people who work here,” Bledsoe said. “NBC 7 has become like a family to me.”

“Telling stories has always been my passion, and I’m going to continue to do that,” he added.

NBC 7 News Today anchor Greg Bledsoe is setting off on a new adventure. The crew at NBC 7 got together virtually on Nov. 25, 2020, to say farewell to a colleague and friend unlike any other.

Bledsoe, a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, moved to San Diego two days before Sept. 11, 2001.

He never imagined his move to America’s Finest City would lead to his lengthy career with NBC 7.

“I planned on staying here for nine months after college to try out the beach. It has been almost two decades since then,” he said. “I am so grateful to San Diego for the past 19 years, and for having the opportunity to meet so many incredible people and tell their stories.”

Bledsoe started his career with NBC 7 as a writer. Over the past 19 years, he’s gotten to do many jobs at the station, from running the teleprompter to producing newscasts.

He’s also shot his own stories as a multimedia journalist, edited those stories and reported in the field. Inside the studio, Bledsoe has tried his hand at weather anchoring. He also anchored the NBC 7 weekend newscasts before taking on the role of co-anchoring NBC 7 News Today alongside Marianne Kushi.

“It’s hard to believe two decades has gone by so fast,” he said.

You can see some of Bledsoe’s most memorable stories from his time at NBC 7 here and below.

Goodbye, Bledsoe. We will miss you!

NBC 7's Steven Luke Joins NBC 7 News Today, Co-Anchoring With Marianne Kushi

As Bledsoe departs to spend more time with his family, a familiar face is taking over the anchor’s chair on NBC 7 News Today: NBC 7’s Steven Luke.

Luke started reporting for NBC 7 in 2002; most recently, he has been anchoring the NBC 7 weekend morning newscasts.

He’s received more than a dozen Emmy awards for his work and has reported on the front lines of every major wildfire in San Diego since the Cedar Fire.

Luke is also NBC 7’s Olympics expert going to five games in the past 14 years – and he has plans to hit the Olympics scene again to cover the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Luke is married with three children he’s proudly raising in San Diego.

“I feel lucky to put down roots in this community. Between youth sports and my career reporting I’ve encountered so many wonderful San Diegans and am excited to bring my experience to this team,” Luke said.

NBC 7 News Today airs weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on NBC 7. You can also catch the livestream here, every morning, and on our NBC 7 app on Roku and Apple TV.