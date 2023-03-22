Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Beaten By Truck Driver After Coronado Fender Bender: Police

A 62-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in the heart of Coronado after a bizarre series of events.

Investigators said the man was parking a truck in the 900 block of Orange Avenue around 10:15 when he hit a car in front of him. When a 59-year-old woman got out of the second vehicle to talk with him, the man jumped out of the truck and began beating her, police said. While the assault was taking place, the suspect's truck rolled backward and struck a second vehicle, police added.

At this point, good Samaritans stepped in and stopped the beating, then restrained the truck driver, said Coronado police, who arrived on the scene soon after and arrested the man. During a search of his truck, a stolen handgun was found inside the truck, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of injuries police described as serious.

Coronado police have not yet identified the suspect, nor made public what charges he will face.