Crime and Courts

Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Beaten By Truck Driver After Coronado Fender Bender: Police

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of injuries police described as serious

By Eric S. Page

Orange Avenue in Coronado
Google Earth

A 62-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in the heart of Coronado after a bizarre series of events.

Investigators said the man was parking a truck in the 900 block of Orange Avenue around 10:15 when he hit a car in front of him. When a 59-year-old woman got out of the second vehicle to talk with him, the man jumped out of the truck and began beating her, police said. While the assault was taking place, the suspect's truck rolled backward and struck a second vehicle, police added.

San Diego Top Stories

car accident 7 hours ago

Boy, 6, in SUV Dies After Morning Rush Hour T-Bone Crash in Kensington

SWAT Standoff 6 hours ago

Update: Vista SWAT Ends, Vista Grandfather Accused of Domestic Violence Being Sought

At this point, good Samaritans stepped in and stopped the beating, then restrained the truck driver, said Coronado police, who arrived on the scene soon after and arrested the man. During a search of his truck, a stolen handgun was found inside the truck, according to investigators.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of injuries police described as serious.

Coronado police have not yet identified the suspect, nor made public what charges he will face.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsCoronado
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us