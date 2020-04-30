San Diego

Golf Courses Can Reopen in San Diego County Beginning Friday

Golf courses across San Diego County could be opening as early as Friday.

Golf courses can open if they agree to follow some guidelines from San Diego County.  Those guidelines are listed here:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/Epidemiology/covid19/golf-course-protocol.pdf

Most of those guidelines are pretty standard procedures that we’ve seen with other businesses and sanitation; like cashless transactions, to-go food orders and social distancing.

However, probably the biggest is that everyone has to have their temperature checked before they play.

Also, all golf instruction and clinics are temporarily suspended.

Some restrictions out on the course include; four people can play together but only one person will be able to ride in a cart at a time.

Rakes will not be in the bunkers, and golf ball washing stations will be closed.

Driving ranges can open back up as well, but there will most likely be less spots available because social distancing will be put in play.

Golfers must also call and make a reservation for a tee time before they go, to make sure there is room and people aren’t waiting around.

