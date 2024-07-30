North County golden-retriever mystery stumps Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement asked the public Tuesday for help identifying the owners of two golden retrievers recently dropped off at the organization's Oceanside site.

According to the animal welfare agency, the dogs were brought in on July 25 and July 26 by a person who stated his name was Brandon and that he found the dogs as strays.

Both canines are male golden retrievers, estimated to be 9-10 months old. They have microchips originally registered with the American Kennel Club, but the chips were never updated with new ownership information, according to the agency.

Given the condition of the dogs and the potential that they were intentionally harmed, SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the dogs or the person who brought the dogs in. The agency said that person who brought them in was driving a white Toyota 4Runner.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"It is important to note that the man who identified himself as Brandon is not currently a suspect," said San Diego Humane Society Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins. "We are hoping to learn more about these dogs and are asking our community to help us gather information if they know anything."

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to contact Humane Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Dispatch) or email investigations@sdhumane.org.