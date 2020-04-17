Golden Hill Mystery Ends in Murder Accusation

A teenager was booked into Juvenile Hall for murder on Friday after a 16-year-old boy, who has been declared brain-dead, was found mysteriously injured on a street near downtown San Diego, according to San Diego police.

The injured teen, who police said had blunt force trauma and was bleeding from the head, was discovered in the 3000 block of C Street in the neighborhood of Golden Hill about 10:30 a.m., police said

Paramedics took the boy, whose identity has not been released because he's a minor, to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case. Police said on Friday that the boy is not expected to survive.

Police initially were unsure of what had happened to the victim.

"The mechanism for the young man's injuries is unknown at this time,'' San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said in the late afternoon.

Law enforcement did have one clue on Thursday, though: "Investigators do believe [he] had been riding in a large black SUV in the area," Dobbs said.

The suspect, who also has not been identified due to his age, was taken to Juvenile Hall and booked for murder. They also said Friday that they're trying to determine if anyone else is involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.