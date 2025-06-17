Go roller-skating inside Catalina Island's legendary Casino Ballroom

What to Know Skate the Wrigley Ballroom

Casino Building

Avalon, Catalina Island

$27.50 (includes skate rental but do arrive with your own socks)

A spectator ticket is $17.50

Select dates through July 6; a timed ticket, purchased in advance, is required (your admission is good for both Casino entry and one hour of skating)

THE FLICKERING REELS OF YORE, those wayback films that depict revelers living it up a century ago, often show something rather wondrous and wondrously unlikely, at least to our modern sensibilities: Roller rinks built inside grand and fancy spaces. Rink architecture has changed over the decades, including moving toward an '80s-era neon glow, but the unlikely notion of gliding in an especially glamorous, fancy-dancy spot, complete with a wooden floor, has bewitched many 21st-century roller skaters and remained out of reach. Now something special is flickering at the Casino Building in Avalon on Catalina Island: The chance to don roller skates and take a few storied spins around the Wrigley Ballroom, the landmark's capacious circular room.

THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY... is only twirling over a few 2025 dates, and an advance ticket is essential. You'll also, of course, need to book your passage to Catalina Island, and home to the mainland, too, and decide if you're staying the night in ethereal Avalon. The Catalina Island Company is presenting the limited-time lark, a spirited happening that hearkens back to the sort of rollicking recreation that William Wrigley, the magnate behind the magnificent building, first imagined for the spectacular space. Renting your skates — they're described as "vintage" — will also be a must, though do arrive with your own socks. If you simply want to watch the skaters go around and around and around, there's a ticket for that, too. There's more to sea, er, see from this special spot: Step onto the balcony and bask in vast ocean views.

HAVE A BALL(ROOM): If you're wondering if this is where the annual New Year's Eve Gala takes place each Dec. 31, this is the very ballroom. And plans are already in the works for the "hello 2026!" celebration, which will surely feature live music, dancing, and the ever-popular balloon drop at midnight. It's always a special evening, and in a few years, that special feeling will certainly be in full sparkle: The Casino Building will mark its centennial in 2029. Follow this page for more information about this kicky and colorful Catalina Island tradition.