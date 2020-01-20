Gloomy Skies Bring Chance of Stray Showers

A disorganized storm has been approaching Baja California, and while San Diego skies will remain gloomy, there is a small chance that showers will cross north of the border.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said there is a chance scattered showers could reach San Diego on MLK Day, but if they do, they will be short and light.

“Even though you’re seeing some showers offshore, they’re really weakening,” said Parveen. “They’re kind of falling apart, but I think we could see a couple stray showers, maybe this afternoon and also this evening.”

The incoming storm appears to be rolling in through the southwest of San Diego, Parveen added. “So that really looks like it’s going to pass to our south.”

Parveen said the county will continue to have cloudy skies even if rain doesn’t touch down.

“We are really locked in with the cloud cover,” Parveen said.

If rain does fall in San Diego County, they will mostly be light showers or sprinkles. At midday, there will be about a 50% chance of rain in some parts of the county.

On Tuesday, the chance of rain will return, especially in the early morning and late evening.

By the middle of the week, Parveen said the clouds will start to part, revealing that iconic San Diego sun to warm up the county into the low 70s by Friday.