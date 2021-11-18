Glide to Liberty Station for Return of Rady Children's Ice Rink

A San Diego holiday tradition is returning after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down last year. Rady Children’s Ice Rink is back at Liberty Station for some seasonal fun for all.

Nestled just off the side of the development’s dozens of shops and eateries rests a large slab of ice illuminated by string lights and nearby palm trees decorated with holiday lights.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity for parents to come out with their children, to enjoy being outdoors finally,” said Alex Loker, Rady Children Hospital’s Vice President of Philanthropy.

While families and friends glide across the smooth rink, they can have fun knowing their entertainment is also benefiting a good cause. Proceeds made from the ice rink support the Thriving After Cancer program at Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“Coming out benefits our hospital, our Thriving After Cancer program, so we hope the public will come out,” Loker told NBC 7.

This year, precautions have been placed due to the pandemic. Hand hygiene stations are available throughout Liberty Station, including the ice rink. Disinfectant spray will also be used for all skate rental gear and anyone who is unvaccinated against COVID-19 is asked to wear a mask.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Thursday through Jan. 9, 2022.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for children and $10 for military members and Rady Children’s staff. For more information on the seasonal fun, click here.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of Rady Children's Ice Rink.