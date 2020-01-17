‘Glass All Over’: Break-Ins Reported at Pacific Beach Businesses

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for breaking into at least two businesses in Pacific Beach.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, one of the business owners received a phone call from his alarm company, warning of a potential break-in.

"When I arrived at the scene, I arrived to several police officers and smashed glass all over the place," said tattoo shop owner, Gary Frayer.

Frayer said his shop had been open at that Pacific Beach location for 13 years -- and not once had he had "any altercations with the shop."

"They came through the front door, smashed the cabinet and grabbed as many machines as they could and that was all they got and headed out," said Frayer.

At least one other store was broken into.

No other information was available at this time.