Around 160 U.S. Residents, some still donning breathing masks, were dropped off at San Diego International Airport Thursday finally free from a two-week federal quarantine at a San Diego military base.

Though their release signifies an end to the weeks-long ordeal, the coronavirus outbreak that began in China is far from a thing of the past for many across the world.

Evacuee Cary Munger told NBC 7 he couldn’t wait to get back to the Midwest to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures.

“I just wanna go home and eat some home-cooked food. That's what I really want to do,” Munger said.

Lance Peterson couldn’t help but smile as he talked about the final leg of his trip home – a flight from San Diego to Nebraska.

“I’m very relieved it's been a long, long, process,” he said.

Some, still worried about the stigma associated with being quarantined, opted to only share their first names as they recounted what it was like living under quarantine -- void of human contact and stripped of some everyday freedoms we at times take for granted -- at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

“They were really critical about us staying six feet away from each other, and wearing the masks,” a man named Phil said. “Not touching, no physical touching. Very, very, cautious.”

Many had traveled to China with small children to visit relatives.

Between the weeks in federal quarantined and the idol time spent waiting for a way out of China amid the viral outbreak, a man named John said his young daughters had been indoors for nearly three months in total.

“It gets a little restless,” he said.

Getting out of China was the most stressful part of the ordeal for Phil .

“I didn’t know what was going on, you know. There’s no Internet so when you’re there you have no outside contact with the world other than WeChat,” referring to an online messaging App.

Most can put themselves in the shoes of evacuees and understand if one felt angry, irritated, or physically and emotionally drained. But despite the weeks of constant stress, many were complimentary of the American government’s role in removing them from danger and its effort to keep them healthy.

“I am so glad to be an American Citizen,” one woman said.

The terms grateful and thankful were echoed my many who stepped off the bus at the airport Tuesday.

A Chicago-bound woman went as far as to describe the 14-day experience was like a “vacation,” and likened the quarantine facility to a “nice hotel.”

“All we needed to do was take temperature twice a day so it was kind of a vacation, very relaxing. Really good,” she said.

Local health officials stressed the quarantined population was never a risk to the general public. By Monday world health authorities had reported 2,048 new cases of the virus and 105 more deaths. The death toll was 1,770.