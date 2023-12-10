Give San Diego deputies your guns, get $100 gift cards

A total of 293 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Sunday's gun safety event at the North County Regional Center, along with 13 cable locks and 13 gun lock boxes that were given to secure firearms at home, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, in association with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the Oceanside Police Department, offered $100 and $200 gift cards for a wide range of firearms and ghost guns. Anonymous donations were also accepted at the event, which was held at the North County Regional Center at 325 South Melrose Drive in Vista.

Those who successfully turned in firearms had the opportunity to also choose a New Vision Church mini-cruiser skateboard as an incentive.

Firearms had to be in working order, be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. After being collected, all weapons were processed.

According to the sheriff's department, any firearms found to have been involved in a crime were referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. For guns that were found to be stolen, the original owners would be contacted.

All other remaining weapons were scheduled to be destroyed.