Give Another Cheer For Health Care Workers Tonight, San Diego

Remember that time in the coronavirus pandemic when people around the globe would open their windows and cheer for the health care workers on the front lines of the new disease?

San Diego is bringing it back.

The city is calling its citizens to open their windows and make some noise for health care workers -- cheer, bang pots, hey... whip out that vuvuzela -- at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's a small act, but one meant to show gratitude to the hundreds of nurses, doctors and staff who for two years have been working countless hours with limited staffing to fight COVID-19.

“We have been through a lot as a city these last two years and this month we’re reviving that spirit of appreciation and gratitude," San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said.

For its part, the city has proclaimed March 2022 "Healthcare Heroes Month" and will present the honor to the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event at Balboa Park's Spreckels Organ Pavilian is open to the public.