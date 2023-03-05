WATCH: ‘You Can Leave Now,': San Diego Lifeguards Ask Girl to Leave La Jolla Cove Sea Lions Alone

A viral TikTok video prompted San Diego Lifeguards to get involved.

It shows a little girl getting too close to La Jolla Cove's sea lions, urging San Diego Lifeguards to tell the young girl to leave.

The video shared by TikTok user Rasberry Blush has over 2 million views. It shows a little girl in a purple sweater appearing to toss something at the animal, when lifeguards, over an intercom, say “Little girl in purple, you can leave now.”

“For me it’s nonsense. Where are the parents? The parents should be like, 'Hey, you don’t know the animal. You don’t know how they’re going to react,'” Edgar German, an El Centro resident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As sea lion pupping season is approaching, lifeguards and rangers are on duty, keeping an eye on the crowds near the sea lions.

“We’re privileged to share this space with them. Give them the space they deserve,” lifeguards said over an intercom to people at La Jolla Cove Sunday.

There were also plenty of posted signs informing people of the rules.

Still, people try to push the limits, getting a bit closer than they should.

"It’s like Darwin is up above looking down and saying you’re next," Kerry McFaul said.

As a reminder, doing so could get you into some legal problems.

Harassing sea lions is a federal offense. Violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act could cost you an $11,000 fine, and even jail time.

This is not the first time people had a close call with sea lions.

You may remember a viral video from last year, showing two sea lions chasing away beachgoers at La Jolla Cove. Wildlife experts told NBC 7 at the time this was sea lion mating behavior.

Charlianne Yeyna took a video of the sea lions chasing people off of the beach that is now going viral. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more from La Jolla.

Two years ago, the San Diego Council formally approved a seasonal closure of nearby point La Jolla from May 1 through Oct. 31 for lion pupping season.