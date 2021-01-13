Girl Scouts Partnering With Grubhub to Get Cookies to Your Door

The Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to your door in a way like never before in 2021 through a new partnership with Grubhub.

The pandemic hit at the height of last year's Girl Scout Cookie season, forcing troops across the country to cancel in-person activities. But it also changed the way scouts went about selling their variety of mouthwatering cookies -- pushing them online to virtual cookie booths and personalized marketing websites.

For the 2021cookie season, The Girl Scouts of the USA is taking it a step further and partnering with the food-delivery website and app Grubhub to get cookies to fan's doorsteps.

In San Diego, Grubhub will begin delivering cookies on Feb. 1, so keep an eye out on the app for how to purchase.

The partnership doesn't eliminate the need for entrepreneurial scouts, though. The organization says Girls Scouts will still be running the e-commerce side of things by managing orders via the Grubhub app.

Girls Scouts will also be delivering flyers and door hangers outside of homes, using social media to spread the word and taking pre-orders via a "digital cookie" app available for iPhone here and Android here.

Girl Scout Cookies cost $5 or $6 a box, depending on the type of cookie, and proceeds are used to support local troops.

Girl Scouts of the USA says the cookie program teaches girls business and leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

