Girl gang helps promote positive sober living in San Diego

They wear a matching uniform with the words “Doll Face Club” written in old English font.

You may not think this group’s message is one of hope and community but that’s exactly what it is.

“Giving back is what keeps us clean,” said Klea Melville, founder of Doll Face Club. “There's a natural high that comes with being of service.”

Born in Albania, Melville moved to the U.S. when she was just 6 years old.

She said it was a hard adjustment that led her into a life of drugs.

“The last time that I got in trouble for criminal activity, I was going to get deported back to Albania,” said Melville. “I think by the grace of God, I had a moment where I decided that I may just give it a shot.”

She checked herself into rehab where she met a group of women to which she now attributes her sobriety and success.

That’s where the Doll Face Club was born.

“I remember telling them, ‘Look, we’re going to be wearing these clothes, not smiling in pictures, we’re going to look tough and attract the younger generations and then we’re going to do these amazing service events where we are going to help people like churches do.”

What started as just a couple of women has grown to hundreds from all over the U.S., many of them in recovery from addiction.

The goal is to support each other and others in their journeys.

“I want girls to know that it doesn't matter what you look like, where you came from, what you’ve done in the past,” said Melville. "What matters is what you're doing right now.”

In the process, the Doll Face logo has skyrocketed in popularity.

And now, Melville is also getting ready to open a sober living home where people can live while trying to get clean.

“Asking for help is hard but taking the steps in order to do it is what is going to change your life,” said Melville.

Melville said she has earned new reputation than the one she grew up with. Many see her, and the Doll Face Club, as a source of hope.

“Just living in your truth, that is what a Doll Face is about,” said Melville.