Girl, 6, Kidnapped by Mother May Have Been Taken to Mexico: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is renewing calls for help in the search for a 6-year-old girl believed to be kidnapped by her mother and possibly taken into Mexico.

Deputies say Wendy Gutierrez, 45, and her daughter Jolyn, who she does not have custody of, were last seen Feb. 22 at a Jack in the Box on Plaza Boulevard in National City at around 3 p.m. The department released photos of them taken from surveillance cameras inside the restaurant.

Earlier that day, Gutierrez was seen taking her daughter away from Kempton Elementary School in Spring Valley, according tot he SDSO.

On Feb. 23, a witness who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border the day before told deputies they saw a mother and child who matched the Gutierrez's descriptions crossing into Tijuana, Mexico.

The girl is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black boots and a mask.

Her mother is 5 feet 4 inches, about 120 pounds with bright blue hair and brown eyes, SDSO said. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, and gray and black camouflage cargo pants.



Wendy Gutierrez is wanted for kidnapping, according to the SDSO. Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or SDSO at (858) 565-5200.