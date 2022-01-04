interstate 8

Giant Beams Slide Into Big-Rig Cab, Fatally Impaling Trucker on I-8

The semi came to a stop in the No. 1 lane of the freeway not far from Harbison Canyon, east of El Cajon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some sort of industrial accident was to blame on Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a big rig hauling very large beams was killed.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 8 east in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The blue single-cab Peterbilt truck came to a stop in the No. 1 lane of the freeway not far from Harbison Canyon, east of El Cajon.

From video shot by NBC 7's SkyRanger 7, the tractor-trailer appears to have been hauling some sort of very large beams that apparently shifted forward and into the back of the truck's cab, impaling and killing its driver.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Cases Soar Past 8K; Only 1 New ICU Case

fire 49 mins ago

Arson Cases Across San Diego Skyrocket During Pandemic

The name of the business operating the vehicle is not yet known.

No one else was harmed by the incident, according to the CHP, which said at 4:45 p.m. that traffic on I-8 eastbound had backed up all the way to Mollison Avenue in El Cajon and was urging drivers to avoid that stretch of freeway if possible.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this crash, the CHP said in a news release issued later on Tuesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

interstate 8El CajonBig RigHarbison CanyonSemi
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us