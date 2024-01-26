Geyser spews over Rolando, shutting down area near University and College avenues

A water main break Friday morning has shut down a major intersection in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

A geyser of water was spouting dozens of feet into the air from a wide hole in the ground at around 7 a.m., prompting San Diego police to close University Avenue from College Avenue to Bonillo Drive.

About 30 minutes later, the water had been shut off and city crews were working to clear the roadway. A gaping hole remained in the ground that was still expected to affect traffic conditions.

The closure was expected to last several hours.

Due to a water main break, University Ave is closed between College Ave and Bonillo Drive. This closure is expected to last several hours. pic.twitter.com/rdO2nrDTPT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 26, 2024

The incident happened in an area of Rolando that was recently hit by flooding, although it was not clear if the water main break was a result. The cause of the break is not yet known.

Nearby residents experienced flooding during the storm, they say for a third time, and they blame the city stormwater system.

It does not appear the water geyser affected any homes in the area. NBC 7 is still working to confirm any damage.