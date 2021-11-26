Getting to San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition, Road Closures

As visitors are expected to arrive in San Diego this Thanksgiving weekend for Comic-Con Special Edition, finding parking and getting downtown can be a challenge.

Here is some information on local transportation and shuttle options to get you to the San Diego Convention Center.

Metropolitan Transit System: Trolley

UCSD Blue Line Service:

Service will run every 7.5 minutes Friday between San Ysidro and downtown, and every 15 minutes from UTC to downtown. Fifteen-minute service will operate Saturday and Sunday, with late-night service (every 30 minutes) until after 11 p.m. (UTC) or midnight (San Ysidro).

Blue Line passengers can transfer to the Green Line at 12th& Imperial, Santa Fe Depot, or Old Town to get to Gaslamp Quarter and the Convention Center Stations.

Green Line Service:

Riders can take the Green Line to Gaslamp Quarter or the Convention Center Stations.

Frequency: Every 15 minutes throughout the day, with added service one hour after the event concludes. Late-night 30-minute service will continue until 10 (Santee) or 11 (SDSU) p.m.

Additionally, all Green Line trains will continue through to Santee on Sunday, November 28, 2021, during event operations.

Orange Line Service:

Frequency: Every 15 minutes between El Cajon and downtown all day, until one hour after the event concludes each day. Late-night 30-minute service from downtown until 11:56 p.m. every night.

Orange Line riders can transfer to the Green Line at 12th & Imperial for service to the Gaslamp Quarter or Convention Center stations.

Parking: MTS offers free parking for transit users at dozens of Trolley stations and transit centers throughout the system. Riders can park their vehicle for the day and take Trolley to and from the event (no overnight parking).

Trolley stations with ample free parking spots include:

• Palm Avenue Station (UC San Diego Blue Line)

• El Cajon Transit Center (Green/Orange lines)

• Old Town Transit Center (Green Line)

• Bayfront/E Street Station (UC San Diego Blue Line)

• Massachusetts Avenue Station (Orange Line)

Coaster Commuter Train

The COASTER commuter train runs north-south through San Diego County, serving eight stations between Oceanside and downtown San Diego. More than 20 trains run on weekdays, with additional service on the weekends. It takes about an hour to travel the entire COASTER route. The COASTER stops at the Santa Fe Train Depot in downtown San Diego on Broadway, a short walk to the Convention Center.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

The Pacific Surfliner train that runs parallel to the Pacific Ocean is ramping up service between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and as far north as San Luis Obispo. Fourteen additional trains, which stop in the heart of the Gaslamp, will be added during the convention's five-day run. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Shuttle Service Between Museum and Convention Center

A reminder that there will be complimentary shuttle transportation between the Convention Center and the Comic-Con Museum for the three days. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes and it is picking up and dropping off outside of Hall H.

The Museum shuttle will operate during the following times:

Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harbor Drive Closure

The San Diego Convention Center, the City of San Diego, and the Port of San Diego announced a new traffic route that creates a pedestrian-only experience during Comic-Con Special Edition.

Harbor Drive will close to vehicle traffic, including bikes, scooters, and skateboards, between First Avenue and Park Boulevard. There will be an exception for shuttle buses and emergency vehicles.

Only badged members may access the front drive, stairs and surrounding sidewalks of the convention center.

Harbor Drive will be closed to traffic the following days and times:

Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.