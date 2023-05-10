Getting Crafty For A Cure: Meet the New Beer Working Toward an MS Cure

Beer lovers with a heart for giving back now have a perfect pairing at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The restaurant chain partnered with the National MS Society to unveil a Mexican-style lager with a fitting name: "Cureveza."

BJ's will donate 25 cents for every pint brewed to the non-profit organization which is focused on finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis, or MS as it's commonly called, is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communication between the brain and body and affects nearly 1 million Americans.

Cureveza is BJ's newest brew in partnership with the National MS Society

“We’re proud to support The National MS Society to help in the fight against a disease that affects so many,” said Alex Puchner, Senior Vice President of Brewery Operations at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

“We support this cause passionately at BJ’s, and it was a natural next step in our partnership to make a donation for every CureVeza™ pint brewed to support our community and foster scientific research for a cure.”

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are long-time media partners with the San Diego Chapter of the National MS Society.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse says "Cureveza" is a medium-bodied crisp lager with hints of lime and salt, and is available at all locations, while supplies last.