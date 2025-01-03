Books and Literature

Get your list of “good reads” for 2025!

California Live’s Amber Pfister is joined by founder of “Bedside Reading” to get a list of good reads for anyone wanting to get lost in a novel, start their day with affirmations, or even be better at business.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Good Reads for Kids:

“A Dollar is Magic”

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

By Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA

Good Reads for the Inspirational Reader:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“Morning Fuel”

By Rebecca Faye Smith Galli

Good Reads for the Entrepreneur:

Local

San Diego weather 2 hours ago

Why is it so foggy in San Diego County? A meteorologist explains

Things to do 2 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Monster Jam, Paw Patrol Live and more

“She Thinks Big”

By Andrea Liebross

Good Reads for Seeking Alignment:

“The Sacred Plate”

By Sarah Vie

Good Reads for Seeking Clarity:

“The Yes Code”

By Carol Look

Good Reads for Page-Turning Novel:

“This Time Could Be Different”

By Khristin Wierman

This article tagged under:

Books and Literature
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us