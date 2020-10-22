flu

Get Your Flu Shot: San Diego County Health Officials Urge Locals to Get Vaccinated

San Diego County is running several free flu shot clinics this month and next

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With flu season on the horizon and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, San Diego County public health officials are urging locals to get their flu shots as soon as possible – and for free, too.

The county is offering several free flu shot clinics throughout San Diego, including one at the North Central Public Health Center on Ruffin Road in Kearny Mesa. That location will offer free flu vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

County health officials say getting a flu shot this year is especially important due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is still impacting our region. The hope is that if more people get the flu vaccine, then there will be fewer flu-related hospital visits to facilities that are already very busy.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Remains in Red Tier

Lakeside 10 mins ago

Groundbreaking Begins at $16.9 Million Lakeside Equestrian Park

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. The flu vaccine is safe and effective.

NBC 7's Consumer Bob takes a look at the best times to go and get your flu shot.

The County is running free vaccination clinics for the rest of October and into November. These clinics are designed for those who don’t have medical insurance. You can also get your flu shot at retail pharmacies or a doctor’s office.

The free clinics are here:

  • Oct. 22 – North Central Public Health Center, located at 5055 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123
  • Oct. 24 – South Public Health Center, located at 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, CA 91911
  • Oct. 28 – Central Public Health Center VIP Trailer, located at 3177A Oceanview Blvd., San Diego, CA 92113
  • Oct. 29 – East Public Health Center, located at 367 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020
  • Nov. 3 – North Inland Public Health Center, located at 640 W. Mission Ave. #2, Escondido, CA 92025

For more information about flu season in San Diego, call 211 visit this website.

The CDC has also published a list of frequent asked questions about the flu vaccine for this season and guidelines on the difference between the flu and COVID-19.

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports on the importance of getting that flu vaccine as we continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

This article tagged under:

fluVaccineinfluenzaflu seasonFlu Shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us