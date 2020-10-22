Get Your Flu Shot: San Diego County Health Officials Urge Locals to Get Vaccinated

With flu season on the horizon and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, San Diego County public health officials are urging locals to get their flu shots as soon as possible – and for free, too.

The county is offering several free flu shot clinics throughout San Diego, including one at the North Central Public Health Center on Ruffin Road in Kearny Mesa. That location will offer free flu vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

County health officials say getting a flu shot this year is especially important due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is still impacting our region. The hope is that if more people get the flu vaccine, then there will be fewer flu-related hospital visits to facilities that are already very busy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. The flu vaccine is safe and effective.

The County is running free vaccination clinics for the rest of October and into November. These clinics are designed for those who don’t have medical insurance. You can also get your flu shot at retail pharmacies or a doctor’s office.

The free clinics are here:

Oct. 22 – North Central Public Health Center, located at 5055 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123

Oct. 24 – South Public Health Center, located at 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, CA 91911

Oct. 28 – Central Public Health Center VIP Trailer, located at 3177A Oceanview Blvd., San Diego, CA 92113

Oct. 29 – East Public Health Center, located at 367 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020

Nov. 3 – North Inland Public Health Center, located at 640 W. Mission Ave. #2, Escondido, CA 92025

For more information about flu season in San Diego, call 211 visit this website.

The CDC has also published a list of frequent asked questions about the flu vaccine for this season and guidelines on the difference between the flu and COVID-19.

