Get to Know the Pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20

Pets are a wonderful addition to any household and NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 employees surely know that! Behind many on-air folks and those working behind the scenes is a dog silently wagging its tail, awaiting the next round of pats on the head or a cat stretching its body before meowing the day away.
NBCUniversal's annual Clear the Shelters event is back and aims to get as many adoptable animals into loving homes -- their fur-ever homes, if you will. This year, the nationwide adoption drive begins on Aug. 23 and to gear you up for the paws-itively wonderous initiative, we want to introduce you to the pets of the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 crew!
This stylish, New England native is Nyla Griffin, fur baby to NBC 7 reporter/anchor Dana Griffin. A chihuahua-mix pup (minus the Napoleon Complex, Dana adds) loves to travel with her human and has lived in Rhode Island, South Carolina and California and out of all those climates, she enjoys San Diego’s weather the best and can sometimes be spotted in her favorite place in town – the Embarcadero!
Nyla has an array of hobbies that include traveling with Dana, enjoying a nice cuddle and snacking on some peanut butter. She loves Nylabone chew toys, matching outfits with Dana and people.
Everyone, meet Dexter! This beautiful pit bull rescue belongs to reporter Ramon Galindo. This pooch enjoys taking late night walks around the neighborhood to relax, reflect and smell the flowers. He regularly takes long naps during the day but once he’s all rested, Dexter likes to run circles around the kitchen.
July 17, 2020 was a joyous day for both reporter Priya Sridhar and Chulis the chihuahua since that’s when the two became family. The 6-year-old pup hailed from a shelter in Ensenada and was adopted into the Sridhar household thanks to The Animal Pad’s help.
A relatively quiet pooch, Chulis enjoys basking in the San Diego sun, going on long hikes with her human and simply can’t resist sleeping on fresh laundry hot out the dryer.
Snuggly, spirited and sweet Benji is a new addition to Production Manager Ricardo Sandoval’s household and has already stolen everyone’s hearts. He was adopted in April from South Bay Cat Adoptions, a no-kill shelter based in Chula Vista PetSmart’s Adoption Center.
Benji the kitten has a ton of energy that can’t be contained, and that sometimes results in him zooming around at off hours of the night! He’s also an adventurer who’s an avid climber of his cat tree and enjoys singing. When he’s ready for some down time, he loves to cuddle up with his human.
Photographer Scott Baird welcomed Lillie the Havenese into his household in 2010 after adopting her from the Chula Vista Animal Shelter and he said his family has felt “so lucky to have found her.” Forever young at heart, the 13-year-old pooch’s hobbies include rolling around on a plush bed and taking in the sights on a car ride.
Gracie, Lillie’s sister in the Baird family, was also adopted from a Chula Vista rescue group and has added pure love to the household. The 17-year-old feline thinks she’s subtle when asking for attention, but it’s pretty obvious she’s yearning for some pets and scratches when she plops on Scott’s computer! Gracie enjoys taking sun patch naps, taking some swigs of milk and patrolling around the house.
If you think this cutie looks familiar, you may have seen her on your TV! 10-year-old Ginger the mini golden doodle is Anchor Steven Luke’s fur baby who enjoyed making guest appearances by snoozing behind Steven during his time anchoring from home.
Ginger is a loyal and sweet soul who’s a wonderful friend to the Luke children. She’s also the backyard protector who was warded off her fair share of lizards, crows and bunnies.
This adorable pooch sandwiched between reporters Audra Stafford and Joe Little has a name that suits her just right — Happy! The photogenic and adorable pup is up for anything and usually has a wide smile and wagging tail. Her hobbies vary from play wrestling with Joe and taking naps with Audra.
Happy was adopted by the dynamic duo from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society during 2019's Clear the Shelters event.
Reporter/anchor Melissa Sandoval and her rottweiler Apollo have been attached at the hip since this gentle giant was just 5 weeks old!
Apollo is an emotional support dog who loves to play, nap and give kisses. He also looks like a great adventure buddy!
Dash the Boston Terrier may look quaint in anchor Monica Dean’s arms, but don’t let his serene disposition fool you — he is an energetic expert at fetch who will tire any human who’ll throw a ball his way! Five-year-old Dash loves to swim and he’s a tough, little fellow. Monica says Dash has epilepsy and is given medication twice a day to calm his seizures. This remarkable pooch has also survived a rattlesnake bite and broken leg!
Anchor Catherine Garcia says her 1-year-old chocolate Labrador, Ponch, is a super lazy and loving pup.
In addition to Ponch, Garcia has Lulu the rescue cat. Don’t let this innocent photo of Ms. Lulu fool you — she’s a feisty feline who can be cranky and is forever loyal. Fun fact: she likes to eat lettuce.
The Garcia household is a diverse bunch, with a second cat in the family named Olive. She, like her sister Lulu, is a rescue kitty who is the most cuddliest cat Catherine has ever met!
Anchor Mark Mullen says his pooch Finn is the best dog his family has ever had! Photogenic Finn was adopted from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
If there’s a camera nearby, Button Vargas is ready to pose! Reporter Melissa Adan says her pooch is a caring and sweet individual is always there for her and her family when they need her.
Button the dog loves going on walks and keeping Melissa and her family company. This photogenic queen’s skills in front of a camera come in handy since she has her own Instagram page! Find her via @imbutton.
Just look at that smile from Rosie! Sports anchor/reporter Derek Togerson said he and his wife were searching for a new pet at last year’s Clear the Shelters event, but the lines were out the door (which is great news for the animals). The pair returned the next day in search of a new dog and there, they met Rosie, a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog. Togerson said she’s been an amazing addition to their family.