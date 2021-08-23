Get to Know the Pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20

Pets are a wonderful addition to any household and NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 employees surely know that! Behind many on-air folks and those working behind the scenes is a dog silently wagging its tail, awaiting the next round of pats on the head or a cat stretching its body before meowing the day away.

NBCUniversal's annual Clear the Shelters event is back and aims to get as many adoptable animals into loving homes -- their fur-ever homes, if you will. This year, the nationwide adoption drive begins on Aug. 23 and to gear you up for the paws-itively wonderous initiative, we want to introduce you to the pets of the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 crew!