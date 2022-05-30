Get to Know Chula Vista's Six Mayoral Candidates

Chula Vista voters will have to decide between six candidates who are running for mayor.

The top-two vote-getters on June 7 will square off in November. The winner will be the first person not named Cheryl Cox or Mary Casillas Salas to lead the South Bay city in 16 years.

That new mayor will inherit a city on the verge of a multi-billion-dollar development on its 550-acre bayfront. Chula Vista also has land for a four-year university and unprecedented growth on its east side.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Spencer Cash, Zaneta Encarnacion, Councilwoman Jill Galvez, Councilman John McCann, and Rudy Ramirez appear on the ballot.

The last candidate standing will oversee those major developments, but will also be confronted with a housing crisis and unprecedented inflation facing Chula Vista residents.

NBC 7 interviewed each candidate leading up to the June Primary. Below you will hear their responses to the same set of questions about public safety, the cost of living, and what they feel are the most important issues facing Chula Vista.

Six candidates are vying for the mayor's seat: Ammar Campa-Najjar, Spencer Cash, Zaneta Encarnacion, Jill Galvez, John McCann and Rudy Ramirez.

Campa-Najjar is a businessman who twice ran for Congress in the East County.

Cash is a retired U.S. Army Major.

Encarnacion is the Chief of Staff to Southwestern College’s Superintendent.

Galvez is wrapping up her first term on the Chula Vista City Council.

McCann has served four terms on the Chula Vista City Council.

Ramirez served two terms on the Chula Vista City Council.