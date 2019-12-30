Get Rev–y for the San Diego International Auto Show

The San Diego International Auto Show opens Wednesday, featuring a wide variety of sparkling new vehicles, not yet released to the public.

Visitors can test drive about 100 cars, enjoy an "Exotics Vault" and check out a low rider exhibition. When not captivated by the cars, attendees can participate in exciting, fun new features, family entertainment, and interactive activities.

Over 400 vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and then 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Each day will bring visitors under one roof at the San Diego Convention Center in Downtown San Diego to get up close and personal with some brand new models like the Ford Mustang Mach-e and the Corvette Stingray.

General admission tickets (ages 13 to 61) are $15, and $12 for military and seniors. Children ages 7 - 12 are $11, but children can enter free with a paid adult on Sunday's Family Day. To buy tickets online, go to their website.

Military members can also pick up free tickets, while supplies last, at their local San Diego Nissan Dealer. For a full list of participating dealers, click here.

There will be some parking for attendees below the convention center on Harbor Drive between 1st and 5th Avenue.

The NBC 7 Street Team will at the event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap will also be doing a meet and greet on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.