WATCH LIVE: State, federal officials provide updates on February storm prep

State and Federal officials will provide an update on February storm preparations and response.

More wet weather is predicted next week for San Diego County after a blustery winter storm brought scattered showers to the area this week.

Although the storms proved milder than expected, officials advised the public against letting its guard down in light of the predicted imminent arrival of another significant storm.

"With a forecast of additional rain coming next week, starting Monday ... Mayor (Todd) Gloria has asked the public to remain vigilant and prepared," a city statement said. "Local forecasts ... indicate that a slow- moving storm will bring two to three inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday."

This week's storm, and the next in line, come close behind a spate of historically heavy downpours that left roadways, commercial districts and residential neighborhoods underwater across the region. The wettest day during that storm, Jan. 22, delivered the highest 24-hour rainfall amounts in San Diego since 1850, according to the National Weather Service.

The inundation, which washed away many a parked car and heavily damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, prompted the city and county of San Diego, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, to declared states of emergency.

Since then, authorities have been taking steps, including monitoring tens of thousands of storm drains, to prevent more storm-driven destruction, Gloria said during a recent news briefing. He urged those who live or work in flood-prone areas to remain proactively vigilant as well.

"Now is not the time to remove your sandbags," the mayor said. "We can't predict Mother Nature. She's unpredictable.'

A little break for you this Saturday with drier weather. While we work on the forecast for the incoming storm, we hope you are able to get outside to enjoy a bit of a reprieve! #CAwx #SaturdayMood pic.twitter.com/UPGDeaMNKa — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 3, 2024

The city and the San Diego Housing Commission have opened a new 50- room shelter at a former hotel site in the Midway district to provide a refuge from those impact the recent storms.

"Providing shelter and support for our neighbors whose lives were upended by the storm is a top priority," City Council President Sean Elo- Rivera said. "These creative options were possible through collaboration between the city, county, the Housing Commission and state of California. The road ahead of us is long, but this quick and meaningful action shows that we can create creative housing solutions when we all work together."

What should you do to prepare for the storm?

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Place sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Where can you get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

On Thursday, city of San Diego workers and park rangers were spotted handing out sandbags at Encanto Neighborhood Park. Officials estimate that they had distributed at least 1,000 so far, with residents driving up and loading up their cars.

Dana Williams Loading up on sandbags in Encanto on Thursday

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents.

As the region braces for a second storm, this one could particularly be dangerous for homeless communities across the country, especially those living along the San Diego riverbed. NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

Support for homeless river residents ahead of the storm

Many of the homeless people living along the San Diego River are still grappling with the aftermath of last week’s floods.

“A few of my friends almost drowned because of the way it came in so quickly,” one said.

The flooding happened in a matter of minutes, rising quickly to waist-deep levels.

“You can see where the water got to,” the San Diego River Foundation's Sarah Hutmacher said Wednesday, pointing to a tent. “There's a distinction water line that's halfway up that tent. [And] there's still standing water in that tent.”

Many of the homeless escaping the flood last week left behind ID and documents needed to get into shelters, along with their medications. Hutmacher worked this week with homeless outreach workers from PATH to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Teams are making their way up and down the river alerting as many residents as possible about the approaching storm.

While those preparations may not be necessary on Monday, forecasters are anticipating another wet week in our immediate future.