‘Get in There. Help Them': Camp Pendleton Marine Renders Aid to Oceanside Plane Crash Victims

NBC 7 spoke with the good samaritan who helped rescue the pilot and co-pilot who were injured in the skydiving plane crash in Oceanside Thursday.

The Marine named, Sgt. Morgan Vohs was commuting home from Camp Pendleton when he witnessed the plane crash just short of reaching the Oceanside Municipal Airport.

“It took me about half a second to realize what had happened,” Vohs said. “My response was…fight. Get in there. Help them.”

Vohs crossed the highway, a fence and field in less than a minute. He first checked on the pilot, 45-year-old Darren Mohle.

“He was conscious he was a little confused. He said he was in pain,” Vohs said.

Vohs then checked on the co-pilot, known as Marco. Vohs said the door was damaged and was unable to open it.



“I had to pull the [door] handle, and I was able to squeeze my finger underneath it and just kind of yank that door open,” said Vohs. “Luckily, it wasn’t too bent up and I could get into it.”

Vohs and another good Samaritan, he knew only as an Army soldier, cared for the two while the fire department was on its way.

Scott Baird/ NBC 7

Oceanside police said the plane lost altitude just short of reaching the airport. While parachutists were still descending, Mohle told Patti Thompson, his future mother-in-law, his engine went out. Mohle said he could not get the nose of the plane up when they crashed.

Mohle is being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital for back fractures, a concussion, and cuts and bruises all over his body, but none of those injuries are life-threatening, Thompson told NBC 7.

It's a relief to his fiancée and her family as they are going to be married in three weeks.

Thompson said her daughter Catherine is shaken up but said they are not canceling the wedding.

The plane lost altitude just shy of the airport, but what caused the crash is unclear, airport officials told NBC 7's Alexis Rivas.

“It’s on. He’s alive. She’s like, 'We’re getting married in the hospital if that is the case," Thompson said.

Thompson says Mohle will remain at the hospital for two days for observation while doctors determine whether surgery is necessary.

"He’s really positive. The doctor came in and was like, 'This is the best-case scenario,'” Thompson said.

The second victim is being treated at Palomar Medical Center, his condition is not known.