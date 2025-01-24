PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational 2025 moves to Torrey Pines Golf Course

The Genesis Invitational golf tournament, which earlier announced it would move away from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires, will be held next month on the South Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, officials announced Friday.

The tournament, annually hosted by Tiger Woods, will be played on its regularly scheduled dates of Feb. 10-16. PGA officials said the tournament will return to Riviera Country Club next year.

"The 2025 playing of The Genesis Invitational will include a number of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives with those details to be forthcoming," tournament officials said in a statement. "Torrey Pines Golf Course also is the host facility for the Tour's Farmers Insurance Open being played this week. Torrey Pines has been the home to the PGA Tour's San Diego event since 1968 and has also been the venue for two U.S. Opens in 2008 and 2021."