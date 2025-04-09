The city of San Diego will close a portion of Genesee Avenue at state Route 52 this weekend to allow crews to install a sewer bypass and pipelines across the roadway, it was announced Wednesday.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and the road will remain closed until Monday morning for the work, part of the city's Pure Water Program.

Northbound traffic on Genesee will be directed to SR-52 East and detoured to the Nobel Drive exit off Interstate 805 North. Southbound traffic will be directed to SR-52 West and detoured to Regents Road. A single southbound lane on Genesee will reopen to traffic once the sewer bypass is installed.

"This pipeline project is vitally important for the city's Pure Water project," said Juan Guerreiro, director of San Diego's Public Utilities Department. "We appreciate everyone's patience as crews complete the work as quickly as possible for minimal disruption."

During the closure, drivers should expect traffic delays in the area. Detour signs will be placed at Governor Drive and Appleton Street and Caltrans will place detour signage on both SR-52 and I-805.

Pure Water San Diego is San Diego's phased, multi-year program intended to "complete our water cycle" and provide San Diego with a reliable local water supply. It has been designed to use water purification technology to clean recycled water to produce "safe, high-quality drinking water," according to the city.