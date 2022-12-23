Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found

A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.

A gasoline leak was found at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, specifically in its segment that serves customers in San Diego, Hill said.

The impacted pipeline has been isolated and shut down. Kinder Morgan is investigating the source of the leak and are starting to clean up, Hill added.

On Thursday morning, Kinder Morgan issued this update: "We are working around the clock to excavate the impacted pipeline segment and assess and plan for the necessary repairs. Air monitoring is ongoing at the site. We continue to be in close contact with our customers and the appropriate regulatory agencies as we work to resolve this issue."

By Friday, the company estimated the repair would be completed by Dec. 31. Air monitoring is continuing at the site, Hill said.

"All officers were notified tonight to ensure they regular continue to top off the fuel in their patrol and personal vehicles, because the department was made aware of a potential for a gasoline shortage this week," San Diego Police Department Sgt. Clint Leisz said on Friday.