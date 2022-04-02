Gaslamp to ‘Burn Up': Nick Jonas Opening Rooftop Tequila Garden

Nick Jonas is getting more talented by the day, from music to acting, to stepping into the tequila industry at the Gaslamp Quarter.

The 29-year-old co-founder of Villa One Tequila, partnering with fashion designer John Varvatos, has his sights on a Tulum-inspired outdoor rooftop experience in downtown San Diego. The venue will be a restaurant by day that turns into a party at night, according to club organizers.

The Villa One Tequila garden will be sited atop the luxe Theatre Box movie theatre at the corner of Fifth Avenue and G Street, right in the beating heart of the Gaslamp.

This spot will feature a full menu of all sorts of Mexican-inspired eats and an extensive cocktail list.

The trendy vibe of it all will be reflected in the employee uniforms Varvatos designed to evoke a restaurant on the beach in Mexico.

The garden is also ready to bring Tulum’s nightlife to San Diego. At 5,000-square feet, there will be plenty of room to dance and have a good time, spun by a weekend DJ, as well bottle service and late-night hours. It's a lock that the weekend DJ will play Jonas’ latest, “This Is Heaven.”

San Diego's will be the first of many Villa One Tequila Gardens by Jonas and Varvatos, according to organizers, with more expected to pop up in locations Miami, L.A., Vegas, Dallas — um, Dallas? — and New York City.

The Gaslamp's Villa One Tequila Garden is expected to pop off later this spring.