Gaslamp Quarter

Gaslamp to ‘Burn Up': Nick Jonas Opening Rooftop Tequila Garden

The youngest of the Jonas Brother Band is bringing his tequila brand, Villa One, to the Gaslamp District

By Mackenzie Stafford

bebe-tijeras-1
Al Rojo Vivo

Nick Jonas is getting more talented by the day, from music to acting, to stepping into the tequila industry at the Gaslamp Quarter.

The 29-year-old co-founder of Villa One Tequila, partnering with fashion designer John Varvatos, has his sights on a Tulum-inspired outdoor rooftop experience in downtown San Diego. The venue will be a restaurant by day that turns into a party at night, according to club organizers.  

The Villa One Tequila garden will be sited atop the luxe Theatre Box movie theatre at the corner of Fifth Avenue and G Street, right in the beating heart of the Gaslamp. 

This spot will feature a full menu of all sorts of Mexican-inspired eats and an extensive cocktail list.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The trendy vibe of it all will be reflected in the employee uniforms Varvatos designed to evoke a restaurant on the beach in Mexico. 

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

The garden is also ready to bring Tulum’s nightlife to San Diego. At 5,000-square feet, there will be plenty of room to dance and have a good time, spun by a weekend DJ, as well bottle service and late-night hours. It's a lock that the weekend DJ will play Jonas’ latest, “This Is Heaven.” 

Local

Weekend Events Nov 12, 2021

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

golf 42 mins ago

San Diego Teen Anna Davis Wins Augusta Women's Amateur

San Diego's will be the first of many Villa One Tequila Gardens by Jonas and Varvatos, according to organizers, with more expected to pop up in locations Miami, L.A., Vegas, Dallas — um, Dallas? — and New York City. 

The Gaslamp's Villa One Tequila Garden is expected to pop off later this spring.

This article tagged under:

Gaslamp QuarterNick JonasGaslamp District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us