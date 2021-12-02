Gaslamp Small Businesses Enjoying Bounce Back, But Hope for Bigger Holiday Boost

As the holiday season continues, bars, restaurants and storefronts are seeing a bump-up in business, and for some, it’s extra sweet.

Cali Cream is an ice cream parlor operating in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, a bustling hub downtown that is on the up and up.

“We’ve been able to have a comparison of this year versus last year being open and the numbers are significantly better,” Ken Schulenburg, who owns Cali Cream’s, said.

The ice cream shop opened in September 2020 on the heels of another wave of shutdowns and restrictions. Fast forward to nearly one year later and Cali Cream is scooping up more business.

“Our delivery business has picked up more and more,” Schulenburg said. “So it continues to be a strong part of our business, so we’re thankful for that.”

Zack Davis moved to the Gaslamp Quarter in November 2019 for the social setting it provides. Nearly two years later, he feels like the neighborhood is operating business as usual.

“Last year bars closed, nobody working. It’s kind of like a ghost town out here,” Davis said. “So, it’s really awesome to see everyone back and doing the nightlife again.”

With stay-at-home orders that kept several people indoors last December, this year The Bike Revolution is taking locals and tourists outside.

“So people come to our business, I’ve always said, to get some freedom,” Patrick Creveling, owner of The Bike Revolution, said. “That’s what this has always been about for us, and for me especially.”

From having a storefront to becoming a bike delivery service during the pandemic, Creveling says his company is rebounding and more and more people are coming along for the ride.

“I’m anticipating being busier and busier as we go,” Creveling said. “We’ve just seen nothing but growth ahead of us.”