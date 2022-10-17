Gaslamp Road-Rage Killer Heads to Prison

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison.

Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.

Police said they initially received calls just before 3 p.m. that day regarding a car crash at 900 First Ave., where Abdallah was found with "trauma to his upper body."

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Testimony from Lee's trial indicated Abdallah was stabbed in the chest, with the fatal wound penetrating his heart.

A subsequent police investigation found that prior to the crash, Lee and Abdallah got into a traffic dispute a few blocks away at 300 Market St., according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department. The two drivers were stopped at the light at 3rd Avenue and Market Street when Lee got out of his car and began punching Abdallah as he sat in the driver’s seat, police said in June. Abdallah got out, and the two fought, then they got back in their respective cars and took off in different directions.

Abdallah later realized he was injured, lost consciousness while behind the wheel and crashed into a light pole, tree and power box on First Avenue.

Efforts to save Abdallah's life were unsuccessful. His girlfriend sustained minor injuries in the crash, as did a 14-year-old girl who was walking nearby and was hit by flying debris

Lee was arrested in September of last year in the San Bernardino County city of Ontario.

At Lee's sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Christina Eastman described the defendant as "an individual who took the life of somebody over a petty driving error."

Lee made a statement prior to being sentenced, in which told Abdallah's family that he was "terribly sorry that this happened."

"I also went them to know that I truly did not intend to take his life," Lee said. "I absolutely did not want to do that. That was not my intention, and for that, I am absolutely sorry. I pray for their forgiveness."

San Diego Superior Court Judge Steven E. Stone rejected a defense motion for a reduced sentence on the grounds that Abdallah may have been the aggressor or had some culpability in the incident. The judge stated that he didn't believe "in any way" that the evidence he heard at trial supported that contention.

"The victim in this case did absolutely nothing wrong," Stone said. "This was completely senseless. There was no reason for it. It should never have happened. There was no justification for it. And to say that somehow Yacoub was responsible in any way is just wrong."

While 16 years to life was the maximum sentence Stone could impose due to the second-degree murder conviction, he told Abdallah's family, "It's more than warranted" and "If I could impose a longer sentence, I would."

The apparent road-rage incident was just one of three in the San Diego area around the same time. In one, a driver had two bullets fired into his car as he drove on the I-15 as it transitioned to state Route 56 on Friday. The man was shaken up but not injured. The CHP is still looking for the gunman, who sped off in a silver or gray van.

After learning about the incidents, some local drivers told NBC7 they’ve noticed a lot of angry, impatient people on the roads lately.

“People are just so short-tempered now,” said Valerie Hoffman, who lives in North Park. “ I mean, really, to shoot somebody because of some stupid thing that happened out on the road? Seriously, that’s terrible and frightening.”

Tashi Shertso is retired, so she doesn’t drive that much, but she told us there’s a lot of anger and frustration post-pandemic.

“The socialization skills haven’t kicked back in yet," Shertso said. "We’re still getting used to being able to go out of the house without masks and socializing. Hopefully, all those good manners will start coming back.”

Bella Vang said people need to realize that the road belongs to everyone. She tries to be patient with other drivers by getting out of the way when they become aggressive.

“We just have to be aware of our surroundings whenever we go anywhere now," Vang said. "It’s kind of unfortunate.”