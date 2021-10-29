Gaslamp Quarter Expecting Scary-Big Halloween Turnout

This Halloween weekend is quite different from 2020’s celebration. At this time last year, there was no vaccine and San Diego County was under several different business restrictions.

This year tourism is back and people are going out. The Gaslamp Quarter has expanded its Halloween season programs and events as restaurants, retailers, and bars are celebrating the spooky season.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association is expecting a busy weekend. They've closed down parts of Fifth Avenue to open the street up to pedestrians, a project GQA's executive director says they plan to continue for Halloweens to come.

“Streets will still be closed which is something that people love to walk around in costume and pretend they’re someone else for a weekend, its very encouraging,” said Michael Trimble, Gaslamp Quarter Association Executive Director.

On Friday night the Gaslamp quarter association is hosting a movie night from 6 p.m. through midnight along 5th Avenue and Island Island. They are setting up a movie screen where they’ll be playing family favorite "Hocus Pocus", but by later in the evening things will get a little more spooky with "The Exorcist" and "The Conjuring."

For details on events visit: Gaslamp.org/Halloween.