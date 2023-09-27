Gaslamp assault suspects sought by San Diego police

Investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Central Division asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying and locating two suspects responsible for assaulting two men and a woman in the Gaslamp area.

The assault occurred about 1 a.m. Aug. 6, when four friends were walking in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue, according to SDPD Detective Matthew Wilkin.

Two suspects were walking south on the same block, the detective said, when one suspect and one victim accidentally bumped shoulders. The victims continued walking but the two suspects turned around and confronted the victims.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One suspect allegedly placed both of his hands around a victim's neck and choked him multiple times, Wilkin sad. A second victim attempted to stop the fight, prompting the other suspect to choke the second victim and pushed him to the ground.

While the second victim was on the ground, a suspect allegedly attempted to kick him in the face but the victim was able to block his foot, the detective said.

The first suspect then allegedly punched the third victim in the face and both suspects left the area before police arrived, Wilkin said.

One victim complained of pain to his neck area and another victim received medical treatment for back injuries and a concussion, the detective said. The third victim received medical treatment for a concussion and possible fractured skull.

One suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, tall, muscular build, wearing a gray shirt, jeans, white shoes, gold chain around his neck, and eyeglasses.

The other suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a heavy build and wearing a black dress shirt, black dress pants, black shoes, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call the SDPD Central Division at 619-744-9500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. There is a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a conviction in the case.