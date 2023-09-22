Gas theft climbing across San Diego County: How you can protect yourself

The ways thieves choose to steal gas are evolving. Funnel siphoning still happens — but newer car mechanisms can make that a lot harder.

As a last result, they might puncture the gas tank directly.

Matt Gardner owns a surf shop warehouse near Mission Beach. His experience is giving “gas guzzler” a whole new meaning.

“I left my van parked there in a parking space near my warehouse, thinking that would be just fine,” Gardner said. “I come to my van one day and I noticed that the gas cap is off. When I go to fill it up later at the gas station, I realize there's actually a hole in my gas tank.”

It was a small hole, the size of a pencil, but still big enough to drain $50 worth of gas and cause $1,600 worth of damage.

Gardner had a hard time trying to replace the tank.

“I'm leaking gas while I'm driving around town and nobody wants to talk to me because I'm leaving gas everywhere I go,” he said.

Oceanside police say this is what happens when gas gets even more expensive than it already was.

“Much like with catalytic converter thefts, it's a very easy and easily accessible thing for criminals to take advantage of,” said Jennifer Atenza, Public Information Officer at the Oceanside Police Department.

How to avoid gas theft

To help divert the thieves, park in well-lit areas, invest in a gas cap lock and if you have a garage you can park in — use it.

“I know in Southern California, we just don't use our garages for our vehicles,” Atenza said. “For some reason, we use it for everything else but our vehicles. But if it's possible to utilize a vehicle garage to store your vehicle, that's a fantastic way to keep it safe overnight.”

As for Gardner, his gas tank is fixed, and his van is now parked in a more secure place.

Oceanside police caution gas theft can happen while you are filling up as well, so stay aware of your surroundings when you’re out at the pump. They actually advise you not to sit in your car while you’re pumping gas and make sure the pump is shut off and reset before driving off.