Gas Prices Keep Increasing in San Diego County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to a record $4.744, one day after a run of 18 increases in 20 days ended.

The average price is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 12 cents higher than one month ago and $1.141 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has set records five of the past six days. The record before Wednesday was $4.725, set on Oct. 8, 2012.

The record highs follow a 53.73% increase from one year ago to the price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange to $91.07. Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.