Gas Prices in San Diego Drop For 9 Days Straight After Record High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday by 4.5 cents to $6.157, its ninth consecutive decrease after rising to a record.

The average price has dropped 27.8 cents over the past nine days, including 5.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 23.8 cents less than one week ago but 77.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.759 higher than one year ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Gas prices would have to come down by about $1.20 a gallon from last week's records in most areas to completely erase the spike that began in September, and there is a possibility they could drop even more if wholesale gasoline prices continue downward," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped 1 cent to $3.903. It is the third day in a row the national average price dropped. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Oct. 2 and resumed increasing Oct. 3 before dropping nine-tenths of a cent on Thursday.

The national average price is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 20 cents higher than one month ago and 60.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.113 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.