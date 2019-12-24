El Cajon

Gas Leak Shuts Down Stretch of Broadway in El Cajon

By Christina Bravo

A stretch of Broadway in El Cajon was shut down indefinitely Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

San Diego Gas and Electric said a three-quarter-inch gas line ruptured near the intersection of Broadway and N. 2nd Street at about 2 p.m.

El Cajon Police officers shut down the busy throuroughfare between Crosby and 2nd Street as SDG&E repair crews worked to fix the line. There was no word on how long repairs would take.

Businesses in the area include a CVS Pharmacy, a Chevron Gas Station, a tattoo shop, an auto repair shop and a print shop. A golf store, a barbershop and a pizza place were also nearby.

No evacuations were ordered.

