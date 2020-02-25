Otay Ranch

Gas Leak Reported at Otay Ranch Shopping Center

By Christina Bravo

A gas line was reported to be billowing fumes at an Otay Ranch shopping center Tuesday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the leak reported at about 9:20 a.m. at the Home Depot on Dennery Road, just northeast of the Interstate 805/I-905 junction.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue communication, the natural gas line was reported to be broken and blowing.

People inside The Home Depot were forced to evacuate as a result, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said. No other evacuations were necessary.

The cause of the leak was not known.

Chula Vista and National City first responders were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

