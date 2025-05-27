Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closure in Coronado

A gas leak has prompted several homes to be evacuated and road closures in Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.
The gas leak was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and E Avenue. As a precaution, the Coronado Police Department has evacuated several homes.
Residents affected by the evacuation are encouraged to go to the Coronado Community Center for shelter. Residents are asked to check in at the front desk, CPD said.
SDG&E crews are at the scene and repairs are expected to take up to 3 hours.
Road Closures:
Due to the gas leak, the following streets are closed:
- The 900 block of 10th Street will be closed in both directions