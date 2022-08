A gas leak has prompted the indefinite closure of a major freeway connector in Santee, Caltrans San Diego said Monday.

The connector ramp between eastbound state Route 52 and southbound SR-67 was closed at about 11 a.m. as San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to contain a gas leak nearby, Caltrans said.

The exact location of the gas leak, or what caused it, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Details may change as information becomes available.