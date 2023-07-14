Evacuation order underway in Poway after gas leak

A gas leak in the city of Poway has prompted a large evacuation order in the area, officials said.

The leak is located at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Holland Road, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Road closures are temporarily in effect on Pomerado Road from Leone Way to Vaughan Road. Powers Road and Frame Road are closed at Vaughan Road. Holland Road, Glenoak Road and Frame Road are also impacted.

According to a map from the sheriff's department, dozens of homes were within the large evacuation order zone.

There is a gas leak at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Holland Road in Poway @cityofpoway. The shaded area you see in the map below is under an evacuation order. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mesa View Baptist Church located at 13230 Pomerado Road.… pic.twitter.com/T8r4yQMG4R — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 14, 2023

The city sent a reverse 911 alert to homes in the area that were affected by the evacuation order.

Impacted residents can go to the temporary evacuation point at the Mesa View Baptist Church at 13230 Pomerado Rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.