Gas Leak Forces Eastlake HS to Shelter in Place

A South Bay high school was asked to shelter in place Thursday due to a gas leak in the Eastlake neighborhood of Chula Vista, city officials said.

A third-party contractor struck a gas line with a stake just outside Eastlake High School at about noon Thursday, a San Diego Gas & Electric spokesperson said.

The broken line was spewing gas just outside the high school. Students and staff of the high school was asked to shelter in place as crews with SDG&E and the Chula Vista Fire Department determined how to cap the leak, SDG&E said.

"There is no immediate danger to the students and staff and no evacuation is needed," an advisory from the City of Chula Vista said.

Crews were still figuring out what happened and how to repair the line about an hour after the leak was first reported, a spokesperson for SDG&E said.

Southbound lanes of Eastlake Parkway were closed as a result. Residents were asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

No other information was available.

