Gas leak at Costco in La Mesa halts MTS trolley service

By Christina Bravo

heartland fire rescue 0214
Firefighters were responding to a gas leak at a Costco in La Mesa Thursday morning.

Heartland Fire & Rescue received a call at about 7:35 a.m. about the leak at the Fletcher Parkway location. Little information was known about the leak, including whether any individuals were affected.

San Diego Gas & Electric was also responding.

The gas leak also halted the Metropolitan Transit System's trolley service in the area. Heartland Fire & Rescue said the La Mesa Boulevard and Grossmont stations were affected.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

