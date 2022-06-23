Chula Vista

Garbage Truck Driver Drops Flaming Trash at Chula Vista Fire Station

Instead of picking up garbage, one sanitation worker found himself dropping off trash -- this one engulfed in flames

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The driver of a Chula Vista trash truck noticed his load had caught flames and called 911 dispatchers Thursday, who advised him to drive to a nearby fire station and drop the flaming load off, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Fire fighters ran out of Chula Vista Fire Department Station 7 and doused the flaming mound with water. The sanitation worker then left.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area in front of Station 7 while the trash is cleaned up. The station is located at 1640 Santa Venetia St. in Chula Vista.

There is no estimated time on when the burned trash will be cleaned up, the fire department said.

